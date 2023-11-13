Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.44 ($17.68) and last traded at €16.44 ($17.68). 42,755 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.72 ($17.98).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €13.14.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

