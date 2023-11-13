Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.
About Hamilton Thorne
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
