Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Update

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hammer Technology Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS HMMR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,306. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Hammer Technology has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
