Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Short Interest Up 30.4% in October

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 15.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of HA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.09. 1,183,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%. The business had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.10 million. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 594,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 73,801 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

