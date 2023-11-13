HC Wainwright Cuts Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Price Target to $9.00

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Performance

Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.35. 147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.42% and a negative net margin of 1,665.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLGL. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $9,343,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications.

