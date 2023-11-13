HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DBV Technologies from $1.30 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DBV Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 130,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,783. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.