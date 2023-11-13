Head to Head Contrast: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

PRA Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eightco has a beta of -0.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Eightco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Eightco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% Eightco -177.63% -726.67% -107.14%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PRA Group and Eightco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PRA Group and Eightco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eightco 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.15%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Eightco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRA Group and Eightco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 0.66 $117.15 million ($1.50) -10.83 Eightco $31.82 million 0.05 -$47.26 million N/A N/A

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eightco.

Summary

PRA Group beats Eightco on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Eightco

(Get Free Report)

Eightco Holdings Inc. provides funding solutions for e-commerce businesses in North America and Europe. The company operates in two segments, Inventory Management Solutions and Corrugated. It also manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc. and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc. in April 2023. Eightco Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Safety Harbor, Florida.

