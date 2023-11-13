Heath H. Galloway Sells 5,500 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $96,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $640,936.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of OMI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.92.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Owens & Minor’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 19.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 399,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,757 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 29.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 27.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

