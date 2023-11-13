Hedera Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $68.31 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0590 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,547,391,837 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,547,391,836.76585 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06106559 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $70,449,751.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

