Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in October

Heidelberg Materials AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the October 15th total of 269,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,540.0 days.
Separately, HSBC raised shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
