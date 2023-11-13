Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

About Heritage NOLA Bancorp

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.

