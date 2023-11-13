Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.30

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.30 and last traded at $161.74, with a volume of 198249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $148.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

