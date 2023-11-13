Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,463,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,310,000 after purchasing an additional 358,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after purchasing an additional 217,423 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,716,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,580,000 after buying an additional 285,998 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,593,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,346,000 after buying an additional 113,893 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.03 on Monday, reaching $102.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,497. The company has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

