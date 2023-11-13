holoride Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.46 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.46 million and $222,036.88 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,063.94 or 0.05646815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00014426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0168041 USD and is up 5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $195,439.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

