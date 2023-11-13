Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Gap Down to $82.70

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $82.70, but opened at $80.94. Hovnanian Enterprises shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 6,371 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $649.96 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 60.51% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,934.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.