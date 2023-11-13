Howard W. Smith III Sells 20,000 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WD traded up $2.12 on Monday, reaching $73.60. The stock had a trading volume of 248,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,348. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.06 and a 1-year high of $101.02. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.51.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 72.21%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4,480.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after buying an additional 388,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,893,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,077,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,617,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,363,000 after purchasing an additional 247,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 227,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

