Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Up 110.6% in October

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,849,200 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the October 15th total of 878,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18,492.0 days.

Hulic Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $8.25 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. Hulic has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $8.75.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

