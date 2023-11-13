Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANM opened at $19.38 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.