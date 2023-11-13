Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:HBANM)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of HBANM opened at $19.38 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
