Hurco Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Hurco Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

HURC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.44. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

In related news, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,749.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,280.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hurco Companies news, Chairman Michael Doar purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $198,628.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 183,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,954,208.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonja K. Mcclelland purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,749.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,280.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $298,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hurco Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 74,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 15,902 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

