HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $19.02

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.50. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 21,102 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of HUTCHMED from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in HUTCHMED by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

