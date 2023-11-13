Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDRY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.79. 79,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Featured Articles

