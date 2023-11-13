ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 419 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE:ROL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $38.44. 236,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

