ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 225.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,634 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.9 %

EXPD stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,402. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.75 and a 12 month high of $128.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

