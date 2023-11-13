ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AptarGroup by 866.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,913,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,104,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AptarGroup by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 518,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after purchasing an additional 217,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $21,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,532.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $374,312.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,418.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $124.94. The stock had a trading volume of 17,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,374. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.50 and a 52-week high of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

