ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Shares of ITW traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $232.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,075. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $264.19. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

