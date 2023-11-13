ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $447.33. 214,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.46. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

