ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after acquiring an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,816,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.19. 86,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $192.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.