ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 8.4% Higher

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.37. 1,941,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 4,197,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 33,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

