Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the October 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

Incannex Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.10. 4,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,064. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Incannex Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited, a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. The company offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol.

