Insider Buying: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) Director Joan Kai Chow bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, with a total value of $26,685.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,685. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ERII remained flat at $17.97 during trading hours on Monday. 270,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 1.30. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Energy Recovery

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 1,479.2% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,659,000 after buying an additional 1,764,754 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter worth $12,171,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $7,890,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.