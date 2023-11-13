Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) CEO Purchases 638 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Scheopner acquired 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $11,401.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,597.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LARK. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LARK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.