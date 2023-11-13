Insider Buying: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) CEO Purchases 638 Shares of Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael E. Scheopner acquired 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $11,401.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,597.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Landmark Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.34.
Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
LARK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LARK
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landmark Bancorp
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.