Insider Buying: Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Insider Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) insider Harlan Waksal purchased 25,000 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,419.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

LYRA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.98. 121,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,181. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

