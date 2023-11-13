Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Acquires 62 Shares of Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones acquired 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £138.88 ($171.44).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 60 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £138.60 ($171.09).

On Friday, August 18th, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 62 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £138.26 ($170.67).

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of MAB traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 232 ($2.86). 139,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,467. The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10,390.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 119.80 ($1.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.40 ($2.96). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 211.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 213 ($2.63) to GBX 217 ($2.68) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 238 ($2.94).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Featured Stories

