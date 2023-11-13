Insider Buying: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) CFO Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) CFO Allan Dicks purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $51,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 264,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,782,704.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Trading Down 0.7 %

MEG stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.60. 162,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,376. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.96 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 777,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 281.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,058,000 after purchasing an additional 261,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter valued at $10,280,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

