Insider Buying: Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Director Acquires 17,275 Shares of Stock

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Burow purchased 17,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $198,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,096,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,065,303.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kristina Burow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Kristina Burow bought 92,251 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $1,017,528.53.

On Monday, November 6th, Kristina Burow bought 43,082 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $497,597.10.

On Friday, November 3rd, Kristina Burow purchased 22,420 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60.

On Thursday, September 28th, Kristina Burow acquired 41,951 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $563,821.44.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Kristina Burow purchased 34,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $398,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00.

Neumora Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,318. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41.

Neumora Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NMRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). Equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $79,360,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $46,692,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMRA. William Blair assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

