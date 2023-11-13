Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Director Sells 3,386 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,356 shares in the company, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Akamai Technologies Price Performance
AKAM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.98. 1,042,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,864. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.06. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $111.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
