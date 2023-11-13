Insider Selling: Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Sells 45,798 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Applied Digital Stock Down 18.6 %

Shares of APLD traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,535. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the third quarter worth $74,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

