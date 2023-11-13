Insider Selling: Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Sells 45,798 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Virginia Moore sold 45,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $230,363.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Applied Digital Stock Down 18.6 %
Shares of APLD traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,926,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,714,535. Applied Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $406.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25.
Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a negative net margin of 58.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APLD
About Applied Digital
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Applied Digital
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.