Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CAO Sells 1,989 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Booking stock traded up $44.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,119.21. 241,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,766. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,002.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,877.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $108.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,899.31 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.
Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 earnings per share for the current year.
BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.
Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.
