Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Sells 177,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $35,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,224,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 23rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 16,188 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.63, for a total transaction of $2,584,090.44.

On Monday, October 9th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 30,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.39, for a total transaction of $5,081,700.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 9,974 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total transaction of $1,676,928.62.

On Thursday, September 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 21,751 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $3,154,330.02.

Duolingo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.32. 1,366,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,932. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $217.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUOL shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after buying an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duolingo by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,061,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

