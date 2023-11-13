Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells 697 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intapp alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

On Monday, October 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $360,400.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thad Jampol sold 400 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $138,722.64.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 584,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,974. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $94.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 57,080 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.