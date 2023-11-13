Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,525 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total transaction of $2,512,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,234,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $266.34. 64,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $266.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.
MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.
