Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 9,525 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total transaction of $2,512,885.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,019,234,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $266.34. 64,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $266.54.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 1,022.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,975,000 after buying an additional 687,459 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $79,610,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,055,000 after acquiring an additional 380,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Morningstar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,989,000 after acquiring an additional 378,671 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

