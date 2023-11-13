Insider Selling: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.01. The company had a trading volume of 463,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.49 and a 1-year high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.23%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5,762.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

