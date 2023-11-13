Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells 549 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $347,279.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $995.92. The company had a trading volume of 320,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $928.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $933.08. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $767.27 and a 52 week high of $999.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

