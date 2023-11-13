Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Insider Sells 1,712 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) insider Angela L. Grant sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $96,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.67. The stock had a trading volume of 93,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.10. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $67.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palomar from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

