Insider Selling: Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) CFO Sells 6,489 Shares of Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rover Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $192,752.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $43,408.68.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Charles Wickers sold 2,775 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $19,175.25.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of ROVR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. 2,872,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,124. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Rover Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROVR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

(Get Free Report)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.