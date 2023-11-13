Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Insider Sells 1,255 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) insider Carmine Joseph Broccole sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $43,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

SMP stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $35.49. 107,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,598. The stock has a market cap of $771.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $42.42.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on Standard Motor Products

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1,423.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 290,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 271,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 197,346 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after buying an additional 105,302 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 73.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at $3,065,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.