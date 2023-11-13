Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,220.00.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,660.00.

On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00.

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TBLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 782,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,286. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $44,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.77.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

