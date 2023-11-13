Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) CTO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Lior Golan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 13th, Lior Golan sold 305 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $1,220.00.
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Lior Golan sold 915 shares of Taboola.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $3,660.00.
- On Friday, October 6th, Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $120,600.00.
Taboola.com Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of TBLA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 782,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,286. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.47.
Institutional Trading of Taboola.com
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TBLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.77.
View Our Latest Research Report on TBLA
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taboola.com
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.