Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $94.73. 40,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,056. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

