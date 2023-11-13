Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $139,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,219. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $94.73. 40,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,056. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $86.30 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,853,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after purchasing an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after purchasing an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.
TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.
