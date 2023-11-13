inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $139.86 million and $209,795.94 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00017065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,565.88 or 1.00088834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001758 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00514064 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $216,827.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

