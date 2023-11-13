Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Thad Jampol Sells 28,903 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $1,121,147.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,992,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43.

On Monday, October 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $360,400.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Thad Jampol sold 400 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $15,600.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Thad Jampol sold 3,976 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $138,722.64.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,974. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.80 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $50.46.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.14 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

